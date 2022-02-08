Georgia Tech visits Miami after McGusty’s 21-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 3-8 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (16-7, 8-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami faces the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Kameron McGusty scored 21 points in Miami’s 71-58 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hurricanes are 9-3 on their home court. Miami averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-8 in conference matchups. Georgia Tech is ninth in the ACC allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 73-62 on Jan. 29. McGusty scored 20 points points to help lead the Hurricanes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGusty is scoring 17.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Hurricanes. Isaiah Wong is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Miami.

Michael Devoe is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.