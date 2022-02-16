German women win Olympic gold in cross-country team sprint

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Victoria Carl outpaced Swedish sprint champion Jonna Sundling to the finish line in the women’s cross-country team sprint Wednesday, giving Germany the Olympic gold medal.

Carl and teammate Katharina Henning won in 22 minutes, 9.85 seconds. Sundling and Maja Dhalqvist ended up second, only .17 seconds behind.

The Russian team of Natalia Nepryaeva and Yulia Stupak took bronze, .71 seconds behind.

Finland finished fourth, just ahead of the defending champion United States.

