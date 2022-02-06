Gholston leads Milwaukee against Cleveland State after 22-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (7-16, 5-9 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-5, 11-2 Horizon)

Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -10; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Cleveland State Vikings after DeAndre Gholston scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 70-60 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 12-2 on their home court. Cleveland State is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 5-9 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Vikings. Torrey Patton is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Jordan Lathon is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Panthers. Gholston is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

