Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gholston scores 20 to carry Milwaukee over IUPUI 66-54

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:38 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DeAndre Gholston had 20 points as Milwaukee defeated IUPUI 66-54 on Thursday night.

Jasin Sinani had 10 points for Milwaukee (10-20, 8-13 Horizon League). Joey St. Pierre added 10 rebounds.

B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars (3-24, 1-15). Nathan McClure added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Chuks Isitua had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars this season. Milwaukee defeated IUPUI 89-54 on Jan. 15.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!