Gilyard II carries Kansas City over North Dakota 80-65

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 11:22 pm
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II scored 19 points as Kansas City defeated North Dakota 80-65 on Thursday night. Josiah Allick added 18 points for the Roos, while Marvin Nesbitt Jr. chipped in 17. Allick also had 11 rebounds, while Nesbitt Jr. posted six rebounds and three blocks.

Arkel Lamar had 13 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (17-10, 10-5 Summit League).

Paul Bruns had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (6-22, 2-13). Matt Norman added 18 points. Brady Danielson had seven rebounds.

The Roos improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks on the season. Kansas City defeated North Dakota 79-74 on Jan. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

