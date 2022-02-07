Trending:
Gilyard scores 23 to carry Richmond past George Mason 62-59

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 9:41 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard had 23 points as Richmond narrowly beat George Mason 62-59 on Monday night.

Tyler Burton had 14 points for Richmond (16-8, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Grant Golden added 11 points.

Davonte Gaines had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Patriots (11-10, 4-4). Xavier Johnson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. D’Shawn Schwartz had 11 points.

