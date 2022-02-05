Givance and the Evansville Purple Aces host conference foe Bradley

Bradley Braves (12-11, 6-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-15, 1-8 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -7.5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Terry Roberts and the Bradley Braves visit Shamar Givance and the Evansville Purple Aces in MVC action.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-5 in home games. Evansville has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 6-5 against MVC opponents. Bradley is seventh in the MVC scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Braves won 79-47 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Rienk Mast led the Braves with 23 points, and Jawaun Newton led the Purple Aces with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Frederking is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 7.4 points. Newton is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Evansville.

Ville Tahvanainen is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 6.9 points. Mast is shooting 55.6% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 24.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

