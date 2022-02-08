Trending:
Givance leads Evansville over Indiana State 65-56

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 9:56 pm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Shamar Givance posted 19 points as Evansville topped Indiana State 65-56 on Tuesday night.

Antoine Smith Jr. had 10 points for Evansville (6-16, 2-9 Missouri Valley Conference).

Cameron Henry had 15 points for the Sycamores (9-14, 2-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Cooper Neese and Kailex Stephens each had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

