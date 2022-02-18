Trending:
GLIMPSES: A rare look at tattooed flesh on the Olympic ice

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 10:30 pm
BEIJING (AP) — Q: What’s one thing that is less visible at the Winter Olympics than it is at the Summer Games?

A: Tattoos.

With athletes bundled in fleece, nylon and Lycra, there is decidedly less skin showing — inked or otherwise — on the slopes and ice. Compare that to the warm-weather sports contested in shorts, tank tops and swimsuits, with plentiful body art on display.

Curling might be the one exception.

In this image captured by Associated Press Photographer Brynn Anderson, a couple of heavily inked forearms meet in a fist bump at Beijing’s famous Water Cube.

Besides highlighting the tattoos that are largely absent from our view of these games, her photograph of U.S. curlers Matt Hamilton and Christopher Plys amplifies their sport’s regular-dude image. The skull and crossbones on Plys’ curling brush also doesn’t hurt.

Are the skiers, ‘boarders, skaters and other Winter Games athletes are similarly decorated? That’s anyone’s guess.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

