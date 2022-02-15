On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 6:07 am
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher.

Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

