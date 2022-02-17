Trending:
Glover hits late jumper, lifts Samford over VMI 100-99 in OT

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 11:23 pm
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 26 points and 10 assists and hit a fadeaway jumper with one second remaining in overtime to give Samford a 100-99 victory over VMI on Thursday night.

Jermaine Marshall added 22 points for for Samford (17-9, 7-7 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Logan Dye had 17 points and seven rebounds. Cooper Kaifes added 14 points.

It was the first time this season Samford scored at least 100 points.

Jake Stephens scored a career-high 39 points plus 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Keydets (15-12, 8-7). Trey Bonham scored a career-high 31 points. Honor Huff had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

