Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Glover leads Samford against Chattanooga after 22-point showing

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Samford Bulldogs (20-9, 10-7 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (23-7, 13-4 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays the Chattanooga Mocs after Ques Glover scored 22 points in Samford’s 83-75 win over the Furman Paladins.

The Mocs have gone 11-3 at home. Chattanooga ranks fourth in the SoCon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Silvio De Sousa averaging 2.2.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Bulldogs are 10-7 against SoCon opponents. Samford has a 7-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 80-72 on Feb. 3. Glover scored 20 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jean-Baptiste is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 14.8 points. Malachi Smith is averaging 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

Glover is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!