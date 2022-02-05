Glover leads Samford against Citadel after 20-point game

Samford Bulldogs (14-8, 4-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-12, 3-7 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits the Citadel Bulldogs after Ques Glover scored 20 points in Samford’s 80-72 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Citadel Bulldogs have gone 6-5 in home games. Citadel is the best team in the SoCon with 12.7 fast break points.

The Samford Bulldogs are 4-6 against SoCon opponents. Samford ranks fifth in the SoCon with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 7.4.

The Citadel Bulldogs and Samford Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Brown is scoring 18.2 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Citadel Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games for Citadel.

Glover is averaging 17.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Samford Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Citadel Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Samford Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

