Glover leads Samford against UNC Greensboro after 26-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-11, 8-7 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (17-9, 7-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Ques Glover scored 26 points in Samford’s 100-99 overtime win over the VMI Keydets.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 at home. Samford is second in the SoCon with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 2.8.

The Spartans are 8-7 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro is sixth in the SoCon with 32.3 rebounds per game led by De’Monte Buckingham averaging 6.4.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Spartans won the last matchup 61-58 on Jan. 22. Keyshaun Langley scored 15 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Campbell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Glover is averaging 19 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Samford.

Buckingham is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Langley is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

