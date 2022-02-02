Trending:
Glover scores 20 to carry Samford past Chattanooga 80-72

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 10:55 pm
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 20 points and Logan Dye had 15 points and 11 rebounds as Samford beat Chattanooga 80-72 on Wednesday night.

Jaden Campbell and Jermaine Marshall scored 13 points apiece for Samford (14-8, 4-6 Southern Conference).

David Jean-Baptiste scored a career-high 31 points for the Mocs (18-5, 8-2), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Malachi Smith added eight rebounds and Silvio De Sousa grabbed seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

