Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Glover scores 26 to carry Samford past The Citadel 76-74

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 10:28 pm
< a min read
      

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 26 points as Samford edged past The Citadel 76-74 on Monday night.

Logan Dye had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Samford (19-9, 9-7 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Jermaine Marshall added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Cooper Kaifes had seven rebounds.

Tyler Moffe had 18 points for The Citadel (11-16, 5-11). Hayden Brown added 17 points and 19 rebounds. Stephen Clark had 13 points and four blocks.

Jason Roche, The Citadel’s second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, scored 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Samford evened the season series against The Citadel. The Citadel defeated Samford 107-93 on Feb. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|28 (ISC)2 CCSP Training Week | Certified...
2|28 2022 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!