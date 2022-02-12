Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne against UIC after 21-point game

UIC Flames (9-13, 5-8 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-10, 9-6 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts the UIC Flames after Jarred Godfrey scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 72-57 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 12-2 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Flames are 5-8 in conference matchups. UIC has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mastodons and Flames face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is averaging 15.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Jalon Pipkins is averaging 12.1 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Damaria Franklin is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Flames. Kevin Johnson is averaging 15.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

