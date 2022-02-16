Trending:
Godwin carries Hampton over North Carolina A&T 93-82

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 10:11 pm
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Marquis Godwin scored a career-high 27 points and Russell Dean added 24 points as Hampton topped North Carolina A&T 93-82 on Wednesday night.

Najee Garvin had 17 points for Hampton (8-16, 4-9 Big South Conference). Godwin made 7 of 10 3-pointers. Dean also had seven assists.

Justin Whatley had 17 points for the Aggies (11-16, 6-7). Kyle Duke added 15 points and Tyler Maye had 14 points.

The Pirates evened the season series against the Aggies. North Carolina A&T defeated Hampton 67-59 on Jan. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

