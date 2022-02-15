Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Goldwire leads Oklahoma against No. 20 Texas after 20-point showing

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Texas Longhorns (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-11, 4-8 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -1; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays the No. 20 Texas Longhorns after Jordan Goldwire scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 71-69 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

The Sooners are 9-4 in home games. Oklahoma is third in the Big 12 with 14.3 assists per game led by Goldwire averaging 3.6.

The Longhorns have gone 7-5 against Big 12 opponents. Texas ranks eighth in the Big 12 scoring 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Timmy Allen averaging 6.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Longhorns won the last meeting 66-52 on Jan. 12. Andrew Jones scored 22 points to help lead the Longhorns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldwire is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sooners. Umoja Gibson is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Allen is shooting 52.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Longhorns. Courtney Ramey is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 2022 Cyberspace Symposium
2|21 AWS Certification Q&A Session
2|21 Implementing Change Management: Common...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Celebrating Lincoln's Birthday