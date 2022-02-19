Gomillion leads Cleveland State against Green Bay after 20-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (18-7, 14-4 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-22, 3-14 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Tre Gomillion scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 78-61 victory against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix have gone 4-8 in home games. Green Bay is fourth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Vikings have gone 14-4 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Vikings won the last matchup 85-69 on Feb. 5. Torrey Patton scored 16 points to help lead the Vikings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamari McGee averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc. Donovan Ivory is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

D’Moi Hodge averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Patton is shooting 48.7% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 24.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

