Goodwin and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on conference foe Clemson

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-12, 4-9 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dane Goodwin and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish visit PJ Hall and the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.

The Tigers are 8-4 on their home court. Clemson is seventh in the ACC scoring 72.5 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Fighting Irish have gone 10-3 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is fourth in the ACC giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Fighting Irish won the last matchup 72-56 on Jan. 13. Goodwin scored 21 points to help lead the Fighting Irish to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Goodwin is averaging 14.5 points for the Fighting Irish. Prentiss Hubb is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

