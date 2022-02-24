Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gordon carries Nicholls St. past Northwestern St. 80-62

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 11:20 pm
< a min read
      

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 30 points as Nicholls State won its eighth straight game, getting past Northwestern State 80-62 on Thursday night.

Latrell Jones had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Nicholls State (19-9, 11-3 Southland Conference). Devante Carter added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Kendal Coleman had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Demons (8-21, 5-10).

Carvell Teasett, the Demons’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, was held to only five points on 2-of-13 shooting.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!