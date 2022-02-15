Gordon leads Bowling Green against Buffalo after 20-point performance

Buffalo Bulls (13-8, 7-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (12-13, 5-9 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -5.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces the Buffalo Bulls after Myron Gordon scored 20 points in Bowling Green’s 94-78 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Falcons are 8-4 in home games. Bowling Green is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 7-4 in MAC play. Buffalo has a 6-7 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulls won 99-88 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls with 21 points, and Samari Curtis led the Falcons with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeqwon Plowden is scoring 16.2 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Falcons. Gordon is averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Ronaldo Segu is averaging 14.7 points and five assists for the Bulls. Williams is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.