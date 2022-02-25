Grambling hosts Florida A&M following Randolph’s 20-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (11-15, 9-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-15, 8-5 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces the Grambling Tigers after MJ Randolph scored 20 points in Florida A&M’s 71-63 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 6-2 on their home court. Grambling is fourth in the SWAC shooting 32.7% from downtown, led by Cameron Christon shooting 43.1% from 3-point range.

The Rattlers are 9-6 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is 2-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Rattlers won the last matchup 75-66 on Jan. 11. Randolph scored 24 points to help lead the Rattlers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christon averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Shawndarius Cowart is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Randolph is averaging 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.