Grand Canyon 56, Cal Baptist 50

CAL BAPTIST (12-11)

Akin 2-8 7-9 11, Ta.Armstrong 2-10 3-6 7, Tr.Armstrong 1-7 2-4 4, Rowell 4-8 0-0 10, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Nottage 3-4 0-0 8, Hunter 2-6 0-0 4, Ju.Stone 2-3 0-0 4, Wade 1-1 0-0 2, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 12-19 50.

GRAND CANYON (16-5)

McGlothan 4-9 0-0 10, Ouedraogo 1-3 0-2 2, Blacksher 3-17 7-8 13, Miller-Moore 3-9 0-3 6, Woods 3-10 5-6 11, Cherry 3-6 2-2 10, McMillian 2-3 0-0 4, Ellis 0-3 0-0 0, Zdor 0-0 0-0 0, Igiehon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 14-21 56.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 28-19. 3-Point Goals_Cal Baptist 4-18 (Nottage 2-3, Rowell 2-3, Thomas 0-1, Ta.Armstrong 0-3, Tr.Armstrong 0-4, Hunter 0-4), Grand Canyon 4-15 (Cherry 2-3, McGlothan 2-3, Ellis 0-1, McMillian 0-1, Miller-Moore 0-1, Woods 0-2, Blacksher 0-4). Fouled Out_Akin, McGlothan. Rebounds_Cal Baptist 33 (Tr.Armstrong 8), Grand Canyon 36 (Miller-Moore 12). Assists_Cal Baptist 7 (Ta.Armstrong 4), Grand Canyon 7 (Blacksher, Miller-Moore, Woods 2). Total Fouls_Cal Baptist 19, Grand Canyon 19. A_7,107 (7,000).

