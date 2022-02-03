Grand Canyon 78, Seattle 66

SEATTLE (17-5)

Chatfield 2-2 4-4 8, Udenyi 0-4 0-4 0, Trammell 8-16 4-5 23, Tyson 6-15 2-2 16, Grigsby 0-6 0-0 0, Pandza 1-2 5-6 7, Brown 1-2 5-5 8, Rajkovic 1-3 0-0 2, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 20-26 66.

GRAND CANYON (15-5)

McGlothan 3-4 2-3 8, Ouedraogo 1-2 0-0 2, Blacksher 10-20 4-4 26, Miller-Moore 3-6 3-5 9, Woods 7-14 4-4 22, Cherry 1-4 1-2 3, Ellis 2-4 0-0 6, Zdor 0-0 2-2 2, McMillian 0-2 0-0 0, Igiehon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 16-20 78.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-19 (Trammell 3-5, Tyson 2-8, Brown 1-2, Grigsby 0-1, Rajkovic 0-1, Williamson 0-2), Grand Canyon 8-22 (Woods 4-10, Ellis 2-4, Blacksher 2-6, Cherry 0-1, McGlothan 0-1). Fouled Out_Grigsby. Rebounds_Seattle 29 (Chatfield, Tyson 5), Grand Canyon 37 (Ouedraogo 9). Assists_Seattle 8 (Udenyi, Trammell 2), Grand Canyon 9 (Blacksher 3). Total Fouls_Seattle 20, Grand Canyon 20. A_6,905 (7,000).

