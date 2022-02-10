Grand Canyon 79, Utah Valley St. 69

GRAND CANYON (17-5)
McGlothan 0-8 4-4 4, Ouedraogo 1-3 0-0 2, Blacksher 9-16 5-5 23, Miller-Moore 9-11 1-3 19, Woods 6-14 7-8 23, Cherry 0-1 1-2 1, McMillian 2-6 0-0 5, Zdor 0-0 0-0 0, Igiehon 1-2 0-0 2, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Lloyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 18-22 79.
UTAH VALLEY ST. (15-8)
Fuller 3-8 1-2 7, Aimaq 6-17 2-2 15, Darthard 4-13 6-6 16, Harding 4-10 0-2 8, Nield 4-5 0-0 10, Ceaser 1-1 0-0 2, Harmon 3-8 4-6 11, McClanahan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 13-18 69.
Halftime_Utah Valley St. 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 5-15 (Woods 4-7, McMillian 1-2, Cherry 0-1, Blacksher 0-2, McGlothan 0-3), Utah Valley St. 6-16 (Nield 2-3, Darthard 2-5, Aimaq 1-2, Harmon 1-2, McClanahan 0-1, Harding 0-3). Rebounds_Grand Canyon 38 (Ouedraogo 12), Utah Valley St. 33 (Aimaq 12). Assists_Grand Canyon 17 (Blacksher 6), Utah Valley St. 18 (Harding 6). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 17, Utah Valley St. 21. A_3,724 (8,500).
