Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Grand Canyon defeats Utah Valley 79-69

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 11:30 pm
< a min read
      

OREM, Utah (AP) — Holland Woods and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 23 points apiece as Grand Canyon beat Utah Valley 79-69 on Thursday night.

Blacksher Jr. also had six assists.

Sean Miller-Moore had 19 points and seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (17-5, 7-3 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added eight rebounds.

Le’Tre Darthard had 16 points for the Wolverines (15-8, 6-5). Fardaws Aimaq added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Justin Harmon had 11 points. Tim Fuller had a career-high five blocks plus 7 points.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk