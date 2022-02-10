Grand Canyon defeats Utah Valley 79-69

OREM, Utah (AP) — Holland Woods and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 23 points apiece as Grand Canyon beat Utah Valley 79-69 on Thursday night.

Blacksher Jr. also had six assists.

Sean Miller-Moore had 19 points and seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (17-5, 7-3 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added eight rebounds.

Le’Tre Darthard had 16 points for the Wolverines (15-8, 6-5). Fardaws Aimaq added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Justin Harmon had 11 points. Tim Fuller had a career-high five blocks plus 7 points.

