Grantsaan sparks Morgan State over Norfolk State 85-74

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 10:25 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Lagio Grantsaan came off the bench to score 17 points to spark Morgan State to an 85-74 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night.

De’Torrion Ware had 15 points for the Bears (9-13, 4-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Malik Miller added 11 points and six rebounds. Sherwyn Devonish had 11 points and nine assists.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 20 points for the Spartans (18-6, 9-2), who scored a season low 20 points in the second half. Jalen Hawkins added 18 points. Kris Bankston had 12 points.

The Bears evened the season series against the Spartans. Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 82-62 on Jan. 24.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

