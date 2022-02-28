Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Grantsaan, Ware spark Morgan State to 82-48 romp over UMES

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 10:49 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lagio Grantsaan tossed in 19 points, De’Torrion Ware scored 17 and Morgan State rolled to an 82-48 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Malik Miller added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (11-13, 6-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Sherwyn Devonish had six assists.

Da’Shawn Phillip had 10 points for the Hawks (10-14, 5-8). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added seven rebounds.

The Bears evened the season series against the Hawks. Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Morgan State 79-72 on Jan. 31.

        Insight by MuleSoft: Defense Health Agency will describe how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by DoD branches in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 Future Soldier Technology Conference...
3|7 ARE-ON March 2022 Technology Education...
3|7 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Barriers go up around Capitol in preparation for State of the Union address