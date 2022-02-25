Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Green Bay plays IUPUI after McGee’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Green Bay Phoenix (4-24, 3-16 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-24, 1-15 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Kamari McGee scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 81-77 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Jaguars have gone 2-10 at home. IUPUI averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Phoenix are 3-16 in conference games. Green Bay has a 1-17 record against teams above .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Phoenix won the last meeting 69-54 on Jan. 14. Donovan Ivory scored 19 points to help lead the Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Maxwell averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc. Bakari LaStrap is shooting 33.1% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Lucas Stieber is averaging 4.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Phoenix. Cade Meyer is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 52.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 60.1 points, 25.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!