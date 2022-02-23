Greene leads Stony Brook against UMass-Lowell after 23-point performance

Stony Brook Seawolves (16-12, 8-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-13, 5-9 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Tykei Greene scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 74-70 loss to the Hartford Hawks.

The River Hawks have gone 7-5 at home. UMass-Lowell scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Seawolves are 8-7 in conference play. Stony Brook has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Seawolves won the last meeting 87-85 on Feb. 10. Anthony Roberts scored 28 points to help lead the Seawolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 9.7 points for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Jahlil Jenkins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Roberts is averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

