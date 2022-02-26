Griesel leads North Dakota State against North Dakota after 21-point game

North Dakota State Bison (20-9, 12-5 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-24, 2-15 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -10; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Sam Griesel scored 21 points in North Dakota State’s 85-71 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-10 in home games. North Dakota is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bison are 12-5 in conference games. North Dakota State is second in the Summit with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Rocky Kreuser averaging 8.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bison won 86-76 in the last matchup on Dec. 23. Grant Nelson led the Bison with 24 points, and Paul Bruns led the Fightin’ Hawks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruns is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 15 points and 5.8 rebounds. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Kreuser is scoring 16.0 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bison. Griesel is averaging 15.2 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

