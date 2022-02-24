Griffin scores 21 to lead UIC past Green Bay 81-77

CHICAGO (AP) — Zion Griffin had 21 points as Illinois-Chicago turned back Green Bay 81-77 on Thursday night.

Jalen Warren had 17 points for the Flames (12-15, 8-10 Horizon League). Damaria Franklin added 15 points and eight rebounds. Michael Diggins had four blocks.

Green Bay totaled 44 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Kamari McGee had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (4-24, 3-16), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Nate Jenkins added 14 points. Emmanuel Ansong had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. UIC defeated Green Bay 80-63 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.