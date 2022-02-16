Trending:
Haase scores 17 to lead Mercer past East Tennessee St. 65-56

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 9:46 pm
< a min read
      

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Felipe Haase posted 17 points as Mercer defeated East Tennessee State 65-56 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points for the Bears (15-13, 8-7 Southern Conference). Shannon Grant added 13 points.

East Tennessee State was held to a season-low 14 points in the second half.

Ledarrius Brewer had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Buccaneers (13-15, 5-10). Jordan King added 17 points. Mohab Yasser had nine rebounds.

The Bears evened the season series against the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 72-64 on Jan. 19.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

