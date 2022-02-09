Hall leads Clemson against No. 7 Duke after 24-point game

Duke Blue Devils (19-4, 9-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-11, 4-8 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after PJ Hall scored 24 points in Clemson’s 79-77 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tigers are 8-3 in home games. Clemson is seventh in the ACC scoring 72.8 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Blue Devils have gone 9-3 against ACC opponents. Duke scores 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Blue Devils won the last matchup 71-69 on Jan. 26. Paolo Banchero scored 19 points to help lead the Blue Devils to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 15.3 points and six rebounds for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Banchero is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 8.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

