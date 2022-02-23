Trending:
Hamilton scores 27 to lead UNLV over Nevada 62-54

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 1:41 am
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 27 points as UNLV topped Nevada 62-54 on Tuesday night.

Royce Hamm Jr. added five points and 12 rebounds for UNLV (17-11, 9-6 Mountain West Conference).

Grant Sherfield had 19 points and eight assists for the Wolf Pack (12-14, 6-9). Warren Washington added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Runnin’ Rebels also defeated Nevada 69-58 on Feb. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

