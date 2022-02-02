Trending:
Hamilton, Williams carry UNLV past Nevada 69-58

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 1:27 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton and Donovan Williams scored 17 points apiece as UNLV defeated Nevada 69-58 on Tuesday night.

Jordan McCabe added 16 points and Michael Nuga 10 for UNLV (13-9, 5-4 Mountain West Conference).

Kenan Blackshear had 17 points and six rebounds,D esmond Cambridge Jr. added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Will Baker scored 12 for the Wolf Pack (9-10, 3-5).

Nevada scored a season-low 26 points before halftime.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

