Hammond leads Niagara against Canisius after 21-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-13, 6-9 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-18, 4-11 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Canisius Golden Griffins after Marcus Hammond scored 21 points in Niagara’s 77-70 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Golden Griffins are 7-4 on their home court. Canisius is 4-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Purple Eagles are 6-9 against MAAC opponents. Niagara ranks second in the MAAC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Purple Eagles won 68-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Hammond led the Purple Eagles with 28 points, and Jordan Henderson led the Golden Griffins with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armon Harried is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Golden Griffins. Henderson is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Canisius.

Noah Thomasson is averaging 10.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Purple Eagles. Hammond is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

