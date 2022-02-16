Hampton 93, NC A&T 82

NC A&T (11-16)
Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Whatley 6-12 1-2 17, Horton 1-5 0-0 2, Langley 2-5 2-2 6, Maye 7-10 0-0 14, Smith 1-5 3-4 5, Duke 4-6 5-6 15, Beatty 2-8 0-0 4, Watson 4-8 0-0 8, Matthews 1-5 0-0 2, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 32-72 11-14 82.
HAMPTON (8-16)
Dickens 2-3 5-6 9, Garvin 6-11 5-6 17, Dean 6-10 9-13 24, Godwin 10-14 0-0 27, Wiley 0-1 1-2 1, Epps 3-5 3-4 9, Haskett 1-2 1-2 4, Bethea 1-1 0-0 2, Therrien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-47 24-33 93.
Halftime_Hampton 43-37. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 7-17 (Whatley 4-7, Duke 2-2, Jackson 1-1, Langley 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Beatty 0-4), Hampton 11-16 (Godwin 7-10, Dean 3-4, Haskett 1-1, Epps 0-1). Fouled Out_Whatley, Jackson. Rebounds_NC A&T 35 (Watson 8), Hampton 27 (Dickens 6). Assists_NC A&T 16 (Langley 5), Hampton 18 (Dean 7). Total Fouls_NC A&T 28, Hampton 15. A_456 (7,200).
