Hampton and N.C. A&T square off for conference showdown

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-15, 6-6 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (7-16, 3-9 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Watson and the North Carolina A&T Aggies take on Najee Garvin and the Hampton Pirates in Big South action Wednesday.

The Pirates are 5-4 in home games. Hampton is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Aggies have gone 6-6 against Big South opponents. N.C. A&T ranks seventh in the Big South scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Maye averaging 1.3.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. The Aggies won the last meeting 67-59 on Jan. 13. Maye scored 14 points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Pirates. Garvin is averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Watson is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

