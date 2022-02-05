Hampton hosts Winthrop following Dean’s 24-point showing

Winthrop Eagles (14-8, 7-2 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (6-13, 2-6 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton takes on the Winthrop Eagles after Russell Dean scored 24 points in Hampton’s 85-78 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Pirates have gone 4-2 in home games. Hampton has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles have gone 7-2 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks fifth in the Big South with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Cory Hightower averaging 6.3.

The Pirates and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Godwin averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Najee Garvin is averaging 16.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hampton.

D.J. Burns is averaging 15.8 points for the Eagles. Patrick Good is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.