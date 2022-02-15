Trending:
Hankerson leads N. Illinois past Ball St. 64-58

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 10:40 pm
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Trendon Hankerson registered 19 points as Northern Illinois topped Ball State 64-58 on Tuesday night.

Keshawn Williams had 19 points for Northern Illinois (7-16, 4-9 Mid-American Conference). Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 10 points. Darweshi Hunter had seven rebounds.

Payton Sparks had 16 points for the Cardinals (11-14, 6-8). Miryne Thomas added 11 points and three blocks. Demarius Jacobs had 10 points. Tyler Cochran had six points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

