Harmon scores 17, Oregon knocks off No. 12 UCLA 68-63

STEVE MIMS
February 24, 2022 11:58 pm
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon scored 17 points and Oregon beat No. 12 UCLA 68-63 on Thursday night.

Jacob Young scored 14 points and Will Richardson and Eric Williams Jr. each had 11 for the Ducks (18-10, 11-6). Franck Kepnang had eight points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Tyler Campbell and Cody Riley each scored 12 points to lead UCLA (20-6, 12-5). Jaime Jaquez scored 10 points before fouling out. UCLA’s leading scorer, Johnny Juzang, had seven points in 11 minutes before leaving the game in the first half with a knee injury.

Oregon took a five-point lead at halftime and stretched its advantage to 40-31 on a 3-pointer by Harmon. After Jules Bernard scored to cut the lead to 42-35, Oregon scored six straight to take a 48-35 lead on a basket by Richardson.

Oregon went ahead 53-44 on a free throw by Young before UCLA scored 10 straight to take the lead. Jaquez punctuated the outburst with a rebound basket with 5:23 left.

Richardson followed with two free throws and Young added a jumper to push Oregon ahead 57-54. Harmon added two free throws before Cody Riley converted a three-point play to get the Bruins within 59-57 with 2:55 remaining.

Harmon followed with a 3-pointer and N’Faly Dante dunked for the Ducks.

After Harmon scored to give Oregon a 7-6 lead, the Ducks never trailed the rest of the first half and carried a 35-30 lead into the break.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins dropped to 12-5 in the conference, one game ahead of Oregon. The Ducks hold a tiebreaker after sweeping the season series.

Oregon: The Ducks improved to 11-6 and remained in sole possession of fourth place as they look to secure a top-four finish and first-round bye in the conference tournament. … Oregon is 40-90 all-time against UCLA, but 14-9 under Dana Altman, including four straight wins over UCLA.

UP NEXT:

UCLA: The Bruins visit Oregon State on Saturday.

Oregon: The Ducks host No. 16 USC on Saturday night.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

