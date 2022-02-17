Trending:
Harrell helps Texas State cruise past Arkansas State 84-67

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 11:06 pm
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mason Harrell had 21 points and Texas State cruised past Arkansas State 84-67 on Thursday night.

Isiah Small had 19 points and five steals for the Bobcats (18-6, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference), who have won six straight. Caleb Asberry added 14 points, while Shelby Adams scored 13.

Norchad Omier had 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Red Wolves (15-9, 6-6). Desi Sills added 13 points.

The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Red Wolves. Arkansas State defeated Texas State 67-60 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

