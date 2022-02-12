Harrison leads Presbyterian against Winthrop after 24-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-15, 3-8 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (16-8, 9-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on the Winthrop Eagles after Rayshon Harrison scored 24 points in Presbyterian’s 79-70 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Eagles are 10-0 in home games. Winthrop ranks second in the Big South with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Cory Hightower averaging 5.1.

The Blue Hose have gone 3-8 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last matchup 60-58 on Jan. 20. Patrick Good scored 31 points points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Buggs is averaging 5.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Eagles. D.J. Burns is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Harrison is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Blue Hose. Winston Hill is averaging 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

