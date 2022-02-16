Hartford 75, Maine 65

MAINE (5-20)
Ingo 4-7 2-4 10, Adetogun 4-7 0-0 10, Kalnjscek 5-10 0-0 11, Masic 4-10 0-0 9, Wright-McLeish 4-9 0-0 10, Ireland 1-7 2-3 4, Turgut 3-4 1-1 7, Ihekwoaba 1-4 0-0 2, Filipovity 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 5-8 65.
HARTFORD (8-16)
Kimbrough 2-6 0-0 4, Carter 4-10 3-3 14, Flowers 5-10 2-3 14, Williams 9-16 3-5 21, Shriver 3-9 2-2 10, McClain 5-6 1-2 12, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 11-15 75.
Halftime_Hartford 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Maine 6-23 (Adetogun 2-3, Wright-McLeish 2-5, Kalnjscek 1-4, Masic 1-6, Ingo 0-2, Ireland 0-3), Hartford 8-18 (Carter 3-4, Flowers 2-4, Shriver 2-6, McClain 1-2, Hobbs 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Maine 27 (Ingo 13), Hartford 34 (Kimbrough 8). Assists_Maine 13 (Masic, Wright-McLeish 3), Hartford 9 (Carter 4). Total Fouls_Maine 16, Hartford 9. A_502 (4,017).
