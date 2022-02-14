Hartford 75, Vermont 74, OT

VERMONT (20-5)
Powell 1-7 3-3 5, Duncan 3-3 0-0 6, Gibson 5-15 3-3 18, Mazzulla 3-10 1-2 8, Shungu 8-15 3-5 21, Deloney 4-7 2-3 13, Fiorillo 1-2 0-0 3, Patella 0-0 0-0 0, Guillory 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 12-16 74.
HARTFORD (7-16)
Kimbrough 3-6 0-0 6, Carter 2-8 0-0 5, Flowers 7-13 1-1 18, Williams 13-21 4-7 34, Shriver 3-10 0-0 9, Dunne 1-1 0-0 3, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, McClain 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 5-8 75.
Halftime_Hartford 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 12-32 (Gibson 5-12, Deloney 3-5, Shungu 2-8, Fiorillo 1-2, Mazzulla 1-3, Guillory 0-1, Powell 0-1), Hartford 12-24 (Williams 4-6, Flowers 3-5, Shriver 3-8, Dunne 1-1, Carter 1-4). Rebounds_Vermont 30 (Shungu 12), Hartford 30 (Williams 8). Assists_Vermont 13 (Duncan 4), Hartford 13 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Vermont 11, Hartford 16. A_390 (4,017).
