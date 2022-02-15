Hartford hosts Maine after Williams’ 34-point outing

Maine Black Bears (5-19, 2-11 America East) at Hartford Hawks (7-16, 5-6 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford hosts the Maine Black Bears after Austin Williams scored 34 points in Hartford’s 75-74 overtime victory against the Vermont Catamounts.

The Hawks have gone 3-3 in home games. Hartford is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

The Black Bears are 2-11 in America East play. Maine allows 70.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Hawks won 78-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Williams led the Hawks with 20 points, and Maks Kalnjscek led the Black Bears with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Shriver is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 8.7 points. Williams is averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Vukasin Masic is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 9.9 points and 3.2 assists. Kalnjscek is shooting 49.2% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.