Hartford hosts UMBC after Flowers’ 24-point showing

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

UMBC Retrievers (13-13, 8-7 America East) at Hartford Hawks (9-17, 7-7 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford hosts the UMBC Retrievers after Moses Flowers scored 24 points in Hartford’s 74-70 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Hawks are 5-3 on their home court. Hartford is fourth in the America East with 12.2 assists per game led by Austin Williams averaging 3.3.

The Retrievers are 8-7 in America East play. UMBC has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Retrievers won the last meeting 68-64 on Feb. 10. Darnell Rogers scored 19 points to help lead the Retrievers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 51.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Hawks. Flowers is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

L.J. Owens averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Keondre Kennedy is shooting 55.1% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

